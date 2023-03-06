DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
UNCLAIMED PROPERTY: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 247) that related to communication methods regarding the disposition of unclaimed property. The vote, on March 6, was 92 ayes to 0 nays, with 8 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
BANKING: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 136) that related to matters under the preview of the banking division of the department of commerce, including permission investments, notice requirements, and requirements for a person obtaining control of a state bank. The vote, on March 6, was 92 ayes to 0 nays, with 8 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
CREDIT UNIONS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 136) that related to matters purview of the credit union division of the department of commerce. The vote, on March 6, was 86 ayes to 3 nays, with 10 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NAYS: Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th).
Iowa Senate
TOBACCO PRODUCTS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 345) relating to the regulation of certain tobacco products. The vote, on March 6, was 45 ayes to 2 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 84) which increases the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor from a class C felony to a class B felony. The vote, on March 6, was 47 ayes to 0 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
PILOT PROJECT: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (HF 113) relating to the state public defender pilot project for child welfare legal representation. The vote, on March 6, was 47 ayes to 0 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
EXPLOSIVE MATERIALS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (HF 202) relating to explosive materials. The vote, on March 6, was 46 ayes to 1 nay, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
