DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF128) which makes changes to Iowa's controlled substances schedules I, IV and V by adding specific chemical designations of substances. The vote, on Feb. 1, was 99 ayes to zero nays, and one not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
GUBERNATORIAL SUCCESSION: The Iowa House passed a resolution (HJR3) which proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution which would codify the line of succession for the office of Governor. The amendment would be on track to appear on November 2024 ballots if subsequently approved as required. The vote, on Feb. 1, was 81 ayes to 18 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
DOMESTIC ABUSE: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF112) that modifies Iowa code for the criminal charge of domestic abuse by removing the stipulation that domestic abuse convictions must be less than 12 years from the date of violation in order to be considered in determining whether a violation is a second or subsequent offense. The vote, on Feb. 2, was 77 ayes to 21 nays, with two not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
RANSOMWARE: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF143) establishing computer spyware, malware and ransom to be a criminal offense in Iowa. The vote, on Feb. 2, was 97 ayes to 1 nay, and 2 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
Iowa Senate
HYDROEXCAVATION EQUIPMENT: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF154) that exempts hydroexcavation equipment primarily used for digging and excavation from size and weight requirements on highways that are not a portion of the interstate. The vote, on Feb. 1, was 49 ayes to zero nays, and 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
EXCUSED/NOT VOTING: Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th).
INCOME AND PROPERTY TAXES: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF181) to address a property tax error in their 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. The vote, on Feb. 1, was 49 ayes to zero nays, and one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
EXCUSED/NOT VOTING: Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th).
ALLOWABLE GROWTH: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF192) to establish the school funding percent of allowable growth at 3% for the upcoming fiscal year. The vote, on Feb. 2, was 34 ayes to 15 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 91th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
EXCUSED/NOT VOTING: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.