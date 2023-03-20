DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
CHILD CUSTODY: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 636) which allows educational setting to be considered in child custody disputes. The vote, on March 16, was 69 ayes to 27 nays, with 4 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
GENDER AND RESTROOMS: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 482) which prohibits persons from entering single and multiple occupants restrooms or changing areas and other areas in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex. The vote, on March 16, was 57 ayes to 39 nays, with 4 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NAY: Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th).
FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 661) which allows a special food vendor license for a maximum 14 day period. The vote, on March 15, was 77 ayes to 20 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
STATE GOVERNMENT REORGANIZATION: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 514) to reorganize state government. The vote, on March 15, was 58 ayes and 39 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
Iowa Senate
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 251) which would cap administrative expenditures for school districts to not more than 5% of the district's general fund. The vote, on March 15, was 36 ayes to 12 nays, with 2 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
APPRENTICESHIPS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 318) which would establish an Iowa office of apprenticeship and related advisory council, and also makes changes to Iowa code regarding apprenticeships. The vote, on March 15, was 35 ayes to 13 nays, with 2 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
TATTOOING: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 219) which prohibits the Department of Health and Human Services from considering education as a condition for receiving a permit to perform tattooing. The vote, on March 15, was 37 ayes to 11 nays, with 2 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
ROBOTICS EXTRACURRICULARS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 398) relating to robotics extracurricular activities. The vote, on March 15, was 48 ayes to 0 nays, with 2 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
SPECIAL MINOR'S DRIVER'S LICENSES: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 381) which modifies restrictions for a special minor's driver's license to be able to drive up to 50 miles to attend certain extracurricular activities within a school district contiguous to the licensee's school district of enrollment. The vote, on March 14, was 35 ayes to 12 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
