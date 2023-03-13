DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
PUBLIC UTILITY NOTICE REQUIREMENTS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 601) which modifies the date public utilities must notify customers of proposed rate increases from 62 to 30 days before filing an application with the Iowa Utilities Board, along with other notice requirements. The vote, on March 9, was 88 ayes to 8 nays, with 4 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 391) which modifies provisions related to comprehensive school improvement plans, teacher librarians and guidance counselors, required days or hours of instruction in elementary and secondary schools, agreements between school districts and community colleges to teach certain courses, and required courses in school districts and accredited nonpublic schools, and authorizing school districts to offer sequential units in one classroom. The vote, on March 9, was 62 ayes to 34 nays, with 4 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
SCHOOL LIBRARIES: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 597) which orders the state education board adopt rules requiring K-12 schools provide a library program that "contains only age-appropriate materials and supports the student achievement goals of the total school curriculum." The vote, on March 8, was 60 ayes to 37 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
SCHOOL COMPLAINTS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 430) which makes changes to requirements related to mandatory reporters as well as the process for investigating complaints against school employees. The vote, on March 8, was 68 ayes to 29 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
GENDER IDENTITY INSTRUCTION: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 348) that prohibits instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts and charter schools in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The vote, on March 8, was 62 ayes to 35 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
TEACHER LICENSES: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 255) which modifies requirements related to teacher intern license programs and establishes a temporary initial teaching license to applicants who complete an alternative teacher certification program. The vote, on March 8, was 61 ayes to 36 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
GENDER TRANSITION PROCEDURES: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 538) which prohibits a health care professional from providing gender transition-related procedures to a minor. The vote, on March 8, was 58 ayes to 39 nays, with 3 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NAYS: Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th).
Iowa Senate
AUDITOR'S RESTRICTIONS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 478) relating to the operation of state government, including the commencement of audits, information made available to the auditor of state, and disputes between governmental agencies. The vote, on March 7, was 33 ayes to 16 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
GENDER TRANSITION PROCEDURES: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 538) which prohibits a health care professional from providing gender transition-related procedures to a minor. The vote, on March 7, was 33 ayes to 16 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
PUBLIC CONTRACTS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 507) which restricts public funds from being used to enter into a contract with companies engaged in "nonpecuniary social investment or a boycott of certain companies." The vote, on March 7, was 33 ayes to 16 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
BATHROOM BILL: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 482) which prohibits an individual from entering a restroom, changing areas or other facilities in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex. The vote, on March 7, was 33 ayes to 16 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
STATE GOVERNMENT REORGANIZATION: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 514) relating to the organization, structure, and functions of state government. The vote, on March 7, was 34 ayes to 15 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 391) which modifies provisions related to comprehensive school improvement plans, teacher librarians and guidance counselors, required days or hours of instruction in elementary and secondary schools, agreements between school districts and community colleges to teach certain courses, and required courses in school districts and accredited nonpublic schools, and authorizing school districts to offer sequential units in one classroom. The vote, on March 7, was 33 ayes to 16 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NOT VOTING: Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th).
