DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted last week.
Iowa House
EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 68) that establishes an education savings account program, modifies certain school district categorical funding supplementary weighing, making appropriations, providing penalties, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. The vote, on Jan. 23, was 55 ayes to 45 nays.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
RULES: A resolution (HR 3) relating to the rules of the House of Representatives for the 90th General Assembly. The vote, on Jan. 23, was 58 ayes to 40 nays.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
FORGERY: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 94) providing penalties for acts of forgery involving movie prop money. The vote, on Jan. 26, was 94 ayes to 1 nay, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
MENTAL HEALTH PROVISIONS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 93) which prohibits competition limitations imposed by employers for mental health professionals. The vote, on Jan. 26, was unanimous with 95 ayes with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
Iowa Senate
EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (HF 68) that establishes an education savings account program, modifies certain school district categorical funding supplementary weighing, making appropriations, providing penalties, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. The vote, on Jan. 23, was 31 ayes to 18 nays.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 11th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
