DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.

Iowa House

TORT LIABILITY: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 228) which caps civil liability damages for cases involving commercial motor vehicles. The House amended the bill so it will have to return to the Senate. The vote, on March 28, was 58 ayes to 42 nays.

AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).

NAYS: Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).

Iowa Senate

There were no votes in the Iowa Senate.

