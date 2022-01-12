OTTUMWA — Iowa is still seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths as omicron continues to circulate.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported there were 923 hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since December 2020. The all-time pandemic hospitalization peak in November 2020 was 1,527.
Of those in the hospital, 23 are children. There were 178 patients requiring intensive care treatment in Iowa. The biggest driver of hospitalizations were the 60-69 year old demographic. The unvaccinated continue to make up the lion's share of those needing hospitalizations — with 72.6% of patients unvaccinated, and 78.9% of those in the ICU unvaccinated.
Cases and deaths also grew, as well.
Iowa reported 34,758 new cases of the virus and 182 new deaths. That puts Iowa's pandemic death toll to 8,201. The deaths reported Wednesday most likely occurred in January and December, because the data is reported on a delay while officials confirm information.
Over the week that ended Tuesday, the state's new cases amounted to about 4,965 per day. State data showed that children made up 16%, or about 5,561, of the new cases. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 27% of new cases reported over the last week. At-home tests are
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,876,275 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 58.8% of the state's total population. Another 881,932 Iowans had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 275 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were three new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 164 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47.8%, or 16,714, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 77 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 60 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.6%, or 5,665, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 38 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 27 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.4%, or 3,188, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 137 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 46 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 87th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.6%, or 8,523, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 69 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 43 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.5%, or 3,431, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 52 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 40.8%, or 2,874, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.