OTTUMWA — By next week, Iowa will likely have administered more than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. State data showed in the last week, another 35,000 Iowans had completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday showed that 46% of all Iowans have received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As more are vaccinated, less are being infected with the coronavirus that caused what amounted to a worldwide shutdown last week.
In a seven-day period that ended Friday, the state reported another 562 cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths. Of the 8,168 new individuals tested over that period, about 6% were positive for the virus.
Five of the new cases in the last week were in Wapello, with two in Jefferson, two in Monroe and one in Davis. None of the new deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.
To date, about 36.3% of Wapello County residents have received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 12,697. Another 855 have received their first of two doses.
About 6,641 have completed their vaccinations in Jefferson County, or about 36.3%.