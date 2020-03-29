DES MOINES — The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa topped 300 on Sunday. But the 38 new cases represented a far smaller increase than that announced the previous day.
None of the cases reported Sunday were in the Ottumwa area. There remains one confirmed case in Wapello County, two in Mahaska County, and one each in Keokuk and Appanoose counties.
Sunday’s update did include one death, the fourth reported in Iowa since the outbreak began.
Iowa’s case load shot up on Saturday, with 64 new positive tests. That was by far the highest day-to-day jump since the outbreak reached the state. Sunday’s total was more in line with the figures reported Thursday and Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said there have been 5,013 negative tests for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Sunday’s announcement came as world health officials said global deaths from the virus passed 30,000. The United States has the highest confirmed total of cases, but the death rate in the U.S. has thus far lagged well behind other hard-hit nations.