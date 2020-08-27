OTTUMWA — There were 1,475 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Iowa, state data showed Thursday morning.
The jump in total positive tests from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, as reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, showed the highest single-day jump since the pandemic began.
Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa where college parties and large gatherings have been reported as students return, was the highest county of growth. There were 334 new cases there, a 12% increase in one day in total cases. There were 216 cases added in Polk County and 159 in Story County.
In Wapello County, state data showed an increase of 12 over the last 24 hours. Appanoose, Van Buren and Jefferson counties each added two cases.
Cases continued to climb in nearby Marion County, with another 28 cases confirmed since Wednesday. A day after Mahaska County seen a significant spike, new cases reported retreated down to 6.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.