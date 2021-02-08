OTTUMWA — Iowa distributed more COVID-19 vaccines on Friday than it has any other day so far, but it remains among the worst states for distributions of the vaccine to its citizens.
The state’s standing has improved according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control. Iowa went from third-worst to fifth-worst.
Iowa reports distribution of slightly more vaccines than what numbers from the CDC show. The state public health department said as of Monday it had distributed 348,032 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says the federal government has sent more than 510,000 doses of the vaccine to Iowa.
There have been 90,540 Iowans to receive both of the required shots, about 2.8% of the state’s citizens.
Meanwhile, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, criticized a decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds to remove mask mandates and event attendance restrictions in her most recent public health order, which went into effect Sunday.
"We really need to keep all of the mitigation measures at play here if we're really going to get control of this pandemic," Walenski said. She added that the CDC attends a governor's call weekly and tries to encourage continued mitigation to help decrease further potential virus variants.
Iowa Democratic lawmakers took to Twitter to report that they were told by Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, that Reynolds did not consult with the public health department before issuing the newest proclamation. Among those tweeting were State Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and State Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines. Legislators are able to join weekly calls with the state's public health department on the status of the state's coronavirus response.
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett told the Associated Press the lifting of coronavirus mitigation measures correlates with a reduction in virus activity in the state.
“The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations,” he said in a statement.
Iowa added 261 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with just 1,302 new individuals reported tested in the 24-hour period. There were two new deaths, none in the Courier’s coverage area.
Wapello County had four new cases, while Appanoose and Monroe each had two.
The 14-day positivity rate was up in Wapello County to 12.6%. The rate in Monroe County is back up to 14.3%, nearly triple the rate deemed safe by the CDC and World Health Organization. Statewide, the rate is 8.8%.
Hospitalizations were nearly flat in the state, with 318 hospitalized with COVID-19 and 69 in an intensive care unit.
The state has reactivated the Vista Woods Care Center outbreak in its COVID-19 data, with three cases in the last two weeks being attributed to the long-term care facility in Ottumwa.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.