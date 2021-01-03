OTTUMWA — Iowa reported no new coronavirus deaths and another 1,121 cases on Sunday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus data dashboard reported 12 new cases in Davis County between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. In that time period, Wapello added 10 new cases, Jefferson added five, Monroe added five, Van Buren added two and Appanoose added one.
The 14-day positivity rate in Monroe County climbed to 30%, substantially higher than the 5% mark experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say signals a hot spot. It’s twice as high as the rate set by Gov. Kim Reynolds for allowing schools to apply for a waiver for virtual instruction.
The county’s largest school district in Albia has not applied for a waiver, but has announced that when students return Monday in grades 7-12 they will be in a hybrid instruction model.
Monroe County’s rate of positivity is the highest of 99 counties in Iowa.
Iowa’s positivity rate has been climbing, now at 13.1% for the last two weeks as of Sunday.
Hospitalizations remained relatively flat, with 577 in the hospital with COVID-19 in Iowa and 120 in an intensive care unit. There were 66 new admissions in the last 24 hours.
The state reported 2,634 new individuals were tested and 804 new recoveries on Sunday.