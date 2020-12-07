OTTUMWA — There were less than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus between Sunday and Monday, but testing was a quarter of recent norms.
There were 2,392 individuals tested for the first time between Sunday and Monday, according to state data. That’s about a quarter of the normal average in recent weeks.
As a result, there were 913 new cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate for the state remained the same, according to state data.
There were 19 new cases in Van Buren County, six in Wapello, four in Appanoose, three in Jefferson, one in Davis and one in Monroe.
Iowa reported 1,841 new recoveries on Monday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to dip, now down to 898 as of Monday morning. There were 200 patients in an intensive care unit, up slightly from the number reported Sunday. There were 94 new hospital admissions statewide.
As of Saturday afternoon, the latest data available, there were 12 hospitalized from Wapello, 10 from Appanoose, five from Davis, four from Van Buren, three from Jefferson and one from Monroe.