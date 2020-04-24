DES MOINES — Iowa hit two grim milestones on Friday in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state hit a new high for confirmed cases as 521 new positive tests were announced. It was the first time the total topped 500 for a single day. Another 11 Iowans have died, putting the state’s toll at 107.
The news came on the same day as the country hit 50,000 deaths from the pandemic.
There were no new cases announced in or around Wapello County, though testing remains rare. State data showed only 45 new tests in the area. Nineteen of those were in Wapello County. Neighboring counties were all in the single digits, including just one new test conducted in Davis County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has said this week increased testing is critical to understanding when restrictions on activities can be lifted. A drive-through testing center is planned this weekend in Des Moines, and appointments for it have already been filled.
“The increase in positive cases today is related to testing that’s occurring among essential workers,” Reynolds said. Approximately one in 98 Iowans has been tested.
Reynolds made a special plea during her daily press conference for nurses to help.
“Today I also want to make a personal ask of Iowa nurses. If you are willing and able to volunteer as part of Iowa’s response to COVID-19, we need you,” she said. “As health care workers have become sick, nurses are in even higher demand.”
Reynolds has increasingly focused in recent days on when Iowa will begin lifting restrictions on activities in the state. Friday, she announced elective surgeries can begin being scheduled Monday. Farmers’ markets will also be allowed to “begin limited operations.”
“On Monday I will be making additional announcements regarding the first phase of our reopening Iowa,” she said.
Concerns are growing about the effects of the pandemic on mental health, especially among those who were already vulnerable to economic disruptions. Dr. Margarita Alegria, head of the Advanced Center for Mental Health Disparities at Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a call Friday that the nation needs to be on guard against “a second wave of deaths of despair.”
Alegria’s teleconference was sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She said economic and social disparities are magnified in times of stress. It’s not limited to adults, either. Children can be deeply affected, especially since their school routines have been disrupted.
The stress of job loss, illness, and absence of familiar routine can lead to increases in abuse and domestic violence.
“We know that this can have effects on family conflicts,” Alegria said.
Alegria called for particular efforts in rural areas, where services have long been lacking.