OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 431 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 68 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,822 deaths reported in Iowa.
One of the new deaths was reported in Wapello, the county's 119th death since the pandemic began.
There were 3 new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included 2 new cases in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,570,907 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 38,121 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.8% of its population. About 20.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 18.1% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 6,325. Another 3,116 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 6,992 in Marion, 6,325 in Wapello, 3,603 in Mahaska, 2,610 in Jefferson, 2,176 in Appanoose, 1,605 in Monroe, 1,464 in Davis, and 1,014 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 201 as of Sunday morning. There were 47 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Van Buren County at 4.9%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.7%.