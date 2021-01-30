OTTUMWA — Iowa added 74 deaths and another 1,065 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
All the new deaths were reported on a delay, and all occurred between November and December.
There were three new deaths in Jefferson, one in Appanoose and one in Davis included. All had pre-existing conditions and were above the age of 70.
To date, 4,651 have died statewide from the virus, including 98 in Wapello, 41 in Appanoose, 28 in Jefferson, 22 in Davis, 20 in Monroe and 16 in Van Buren.
Wapello County had 19 new cases reported, while Appanoose had four, Davis four, Monroe two, Van Buren two and Jefferson 1.
The number of active cases in Iowa rose on Saturday to 32,271, and the number in Wapello rose to 419.
As of Saturday morning, there were 376 hospitalized with COVID-19, down slightly from the prior day.
Vaccinations continued while Wapello County Public Health has announced a program for residents above the age of 65 to schedule appointments. Scheduling at most locations won’t begin until Feb. 1, and the supply is a small fraction of the overall demand.
For the week of Feb. 1-7, vaccines will be available at Hy-Vee on North Quincy Avenue, the Eddyville Clinic, the Haas Medical Plaza and the South Side Drug Store. Each location differs on how they are handling signups.
— Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa. Call 641-683-4483 to register, or register online at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent. The vaccine will be distributed Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Eddyville Clinic, 107 N. 3rd St., Eddyville. Call 641-969-5212 to register. Vaccine distributed on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only. No cost to patient, bring insurance card and drivers license.
— Haas Medical Plaza, 1013 Pennsylvania Suite D, Ottumwa. Class 641-684-2300, ext. 4661 to register. Vaccine distributed on Feb. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only. No cost to patient, bring insurance card and drivers license.
— South Side Drug Store, 337 Church St., Ottumwa. Call 641-682-3467 to register. Vaccine distributed Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials from Wapello County Public Health said on Friday they are not receiving a consistent amount of doses, which have made planning difficult. The county has 200 doses for this week, and there are more than 6,500 citizens over the age of 65 in Wapello.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday, there have been 1,090 Wapello residents receive the first of two required doses. Just 268 have received both.