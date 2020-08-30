OTTUMWA — The state of Iowa reported that there were 990 new cases of the COVID-19 disease on Sunday morning. There were eight new cases reported in Wapello County.
The state just barely broke a chain of three-days with a four-digit growth in COVID-19 cases in the state. Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health also reported two new deaths, 131 new recoveries and 5,608 new tests.
The eight new cases in Wapello County push the county's total cases since the pandemic began to 1,075. There are 124 active cases according to state data.
Appanoose and Monroe counties each saw two new cases between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Van Buren and Jefferson counties each added one.
Marion County, where cases have been surging over the last two weeks, added eight new cases. Their positivity rate dropped slightly to 17.8% over the last 14 days.
The top-five counties in Iowa in terms of growth between Saturday and Sunday were Johnson (190), Polk (149), Story (79), Black Hawk (52) and Linn (50).
The top-five counties in Iowa for highest percent change in total confirmed cases since last Sunday were Van Buren (117.4%), Lee (60.1%), Marion (57.6%), Howard 56.6%) and Humboldt (56.1%). Van Buren County saw a single-day growth of 50 cases after the state added antigen positive test results to their data.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.