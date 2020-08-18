OTTUMWA — There were nine new deaths reported by the state of Iowa related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
There were 301 new cases of the disease, according to numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The number of individuals tested increased by 3,218 in the last 24 hours. There were 830 new recoveries.
Since March, 52,917 Iowans have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 41,502 have recovered and 987 have died.
Case growth in the Courier coverage area was mostly flat. Wapello County saw three new cases, as did Jefferson County. Monroe County's case count increased by two.