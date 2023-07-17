Despite Election Day being over 15 months away, Iowa’s congressional representatives each have pulled in over a million dollars since the first of the year.

Only one of the four Republican incumbents has had a challenger announce a campaign.

Democrat Ryan Melton announced July 4 he will run again against Rep. Randy Feenstra. Melton lost to Feenstra in the 2022 general election, earning 30.4% of the vote compared to Feenstra’s 67.3%.

Two incumbents have hosted fundraising events this year featuring presidential candidates in their home districts, drawing crowds of donors and swarms of media.

Feenstra hosted his campaign event, the Feenstra Family Picnic, May 13 in Sioux Center.

Rep. Zach Nunn hosted his campaign fundraising event, Operation Top Nunn, in Ankeny on Saturday.

Despite not hosting her fundraiser yet, Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign has raised the most out of the four incumbents so far, and is just getting started, she said. Hinson’s fundraising event, Ashley’s BBQ Bash, will be held Aug. 6 in Cedar Rapids.

“The support our campaign continues to receive is amazing – our grassroots team is all in to keep this seat red, grow our Republican House majority, and take back the White House,” Hinson said in a news release.

Nunn’s campaign is focused on garnering more funding to be ready to beat any potential Democratic challengers in 2024.

“With back-to-back strong fundraising quarters for IA-03 and over $1 million in cash on hand going into the second half of 2023, Congressman Nunn is putting challengers on notice,” Campaign Manager Kendyl Parker said in a news release. “The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee can see these numbers and will allocate even more resources to IA-03, so we have to be ready. Congressman Nunn is putting in the work to bolster our campaign war chest for the attacks to come.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not announced plans for a fundraising event this year.

Here’s how the candidates have fared fundraising from Jan. 1 to June 30, including links to the Federal Election Commission database of the candidates’ donors:

4th District

Rep. Randy Feenstra

Total receipts for the period: $1,143,480

Spending: $598,502

Cash on hand: $1,568,666

Other committee contributions: $467,250

Ryan Melton 

Total receipts for the period: $0

Spending: $570

Cash on hand: $3,527

Other committee contributions: None

3rd District

Rep. Zach Nunn

Total receipts for the period: $1,439,731

Spending: $390,108

Cash on hand: $1,150,691

Other committee contributions: $564,030

2nd District

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Total receipts for the period: $1,461,518

Spending: $493,732

Cash on hand: $1,036,235

Other committee contributions: $430,817

1st District

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Total receipts for the period: $1,334,337

Spending: $517,169

Cash on hand: $1,145,506

Other committee contributions: $572,957

Senate

Sen. Joni Ernst’s name will not be on the ballot until 2026, but her campaign’s fundraising efforts have led to nearly $400,000 since Jan. 1. Ernst hosted her fundraising event, Joni’s Roast and Ride, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds June 3, where she was joined by a portion of the presidential candidate field.

Sen. Joni Ernst

Total receipts for the period: $379,376

Spending: $219,029

Cash on hand: $1,134,089

Other committee contributions: $101,250

