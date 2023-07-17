Despite Election Day being over 15 months away, Iowa’s congressional representatives each have pulled in over a million dollars since the first of the year.
Only one of the four Republican incumbents has had a challenger announce a campaign.
Democrat Ryan Melton announced July 4 he will run again against Rep. Randy Feenstra. Melton lost to Feenstra in the 2022 general election, earning 30.4% of the vote compared to Feenstra’s 67.3%.
Two incumbents have hosted fundraising events this year featuring presidential candidates in their home districts, drawing crowds of donors and swarms of media.
Feenstra hosted his campaign event, the Feenstra Family Picnic, May 13 in Sioux Center.
Rep. Zach Nunn hosted his campaign fundraising event, Operation Top Nunn, in Ankeny on Saturday.
Despite not hosting her fundraiser yet, Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign has raised the most out of the four incumbents so far, and is just getting started, she said. Hinson’s fundraising event, Ashley’s BBQ Bash, will be held Aug. 6 in Cedar Rapids.
“The support our campaign continues to receive is amazing – our grassroots team is all in to keep this seat red, grow our Republican House majority, and take back the White House,” Hinson said in a news release.
Nunn’s campaign is focused on garnering more funding to be ready to beat any potential Democratic challengers in 2024.
“With back-to-back strong fundraising quarters for IA-03 and over $1 million in cash on hand going into the second half of 2023, Congressman Nunn is putting challengers on notice,” Campaign Manager Kendyl Parker said in a news release. “The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee can see these numbers and will allocate even more resources to IA-03, so we have to be ready. Congressman Nunn is putting in the work to bolster our campaign war chest for the attacks to come.”
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not announced plans for a fundraising event this year.
Here’s how the candidates have fared fundraising from Jan. 1 to June 30, including links to the Federal Election Commission database of the candidates’ donors:
4th District
Total receipts for the period: $1,143,480
Spending: $598,502
Cash on hand: $1,568,666
Other committee contributions: $467,250
Total receipts for the period: $0
Spending: $570
Cash on hand: $3,527
Other committee contributions: None
3rd District
Total receipts for the period: $1,439,731
Spending: $390,108
Cash on hand: $1,150,691
Other committee contributions: $564,030
2nd District
Total receipts for the period: $1,461,518
Spending: $493,732
Cash on hand: $1,036,235
Other committee contributions: $430,817
1st District
Total receipts for the period: $1,334,337
Spending: $517,169
Cash on hand: $1,145,506
Other committee contributions: $572,957
Senate
Sen. Joni Ernst’s name will not be on the ballot until 2026, but her campaign’s fundraising efforts have led to nearly $400,000 since Jan. 1. Ernst hosted her fundraising event, Joni’s Roast and Ride, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds June 3, where she was joined by a portion of the presidential candidate field.
Total receipts for the period: $379,376
Spending: $219,029
Cash on hand: $1,134,089
Other committee contributions: $101,250
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.