DES MOINES — A variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is circulating in Iowa, according to state officials.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2, commonly considered the U.K. variant, has been confirmed in 38 more cases across the state.
Public health officials say they will be working with individuals with the different strain to trace where they may have come into contact with the virus variant.
The Iowa State Hygienic Lab has increased the number of tests it sequences to detect this and other variants of the coronavirus.
Vaccines are effective against the new variant, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said. This makes it all the more critical that Iowans get vaccinated as soon as they can, she added.
"As viruses are known to change a bit over time and variants can sometimes be more easily transmissible, reaching herd immunity will be very important in reducing virus activity," Pedati said.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said as many as 30% of new cases in the United States are believed to be from the new variant in prepared remarks before a committee of the U.S. House, where she was testifying Wednesday.
According to the CDC, the variant is about 50% more transmissible and likely causes more severe cases.
New cases of the coronavirus have been low across Iowa in recent weeks following a fall peak that nearly crippled the state's hospital system.
The seven-day averages for new positive tests rival levels not seen since July.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened the state in early February — removing a mask mandate and restrictions on gatherings. Experts contended that was a risky move as new variants of the coronavirus, many that brought increased transmissibility and more severe effects, were becoming more known.
The Iowa Public Health Association said soon after her decision that the lower numbers were cause for cautious optimism, but that mitigation strategies were still needed.
Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health still recommend Iowans wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing with those outside the household, clean hands frequently with soap and water, stay home when feeling sick, get tested if knowingly exposed, and get the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available.