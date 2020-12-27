OTTUMWA — Even with diminished testing due to the holidays, Iowa added another 620 cases of the coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, according to state data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that in the last 24-hour period, 1,897 individuals were tested. With the addition of 620 positive cases, the single day positivity rate was 32.7%.
Nine new cases were reported in Wapello County, with five in Monroe, four in Jefferson, three in Davis, one in Appanoose and one in Van Buren.
The state reported one new death on Sunday, in Scott County.
Hospitalizations dipped lower again, to 553 statewide. There were 109 patients in an intensive care unit. The last 24 hours brought 71 new admissions to a hospital.
Local hospitalizations data has not been updated since Dec. 21.
The testing lull has applied to area counties, with Wapello County testing just 26 new individuals in the last 24 hours according to state data. Appanoose and Van Buren counties each tested just two new individuals.