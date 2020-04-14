DES MOINES — The state’s COVID-19 count soared Tuesday, with 189 new positive tests announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The figure was by far the highest since the pandemic reached the state.
Reynolds said many of the cases trace back to an outbreak at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction. State officials have ramped up testing there after numerous workers in the plant were confirmed to have the virus.
“Yesterday, the state hygienic lab confirmed an additional 86 positive cases related to the outbreak at the facility. So, of today’s total 189 positive cases, 86 of those are related to the Tyson outbreak," she said.
Reynolds announced six additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 49.
State data put Wapello County’s total at seven confirmed patients since the outbreak began.
Reynolds said state officials are working with other plants in Iowa to increase observations and testing to prevent the Louisa County outbreak from being duplicated in other areas.
One employee was confirmed positive from the Ottumwa JBS plant in late March. There has been no announcement of any other cases at the plant, and the 14-day window in which officials say the virus can wait before causing symptoms has lapsed.
Reynolds also announced the virus was found at three additional long-term care facilities. Previous eruptions of the virus at such facilities have been severe.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, said the state’s goal remains to keep the overall number of cases from rising too fast.
“What we want to avoid is a curve that looks like a mountain peak, which would suggest that a lot of people are getting sick at the same time,” Pedati said.
Reynolds said the process of looking at how to reopen businesses in Iowa is in the early stages, but she does not anticipate any action soon.
“I’m not going to make any projections right now. We’re hoping that we can start that process in May, but I’ll have to see what that looks like at the end of the month,” she said.
Governors on the east and west coasts have begun sharing information as a means of working toward coordinated steps. If restrictions are lifted too soon in one area, leading to a resurgence of the virus, it could have dramatic effects on neighboring states. The goal is to ensure that doesn’t happen.
Reynolds said she is talking with other Midwestern governors in a similar manner, though there is no formal agreement at this time.
“It just makes a lot of sense … to look at it from a regional perspective,” though each governor will make their own decisions, she said.