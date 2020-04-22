DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed another 107 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a sharp drop from the previous day’s record. None were in the Wapello County area.
This week’s huge increases were largely connected to the state’s effort to dramatically increase testing at meat processing plants that had outbreaks. The state now has 3,648 confirmed cases. Seven additional deaths reported Wednesday brought the total to 90.
Eleven of Iowa’s counties now have at least 100 confirmed cases and four, Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn and Polk, have 300 or more.
Iowa has announced 3,748 total cases.
Testing efforts have been at the center of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily updates for the past several days. On Tuesday she announced the launch of testiowa.com, an online portal designed to assess people for risk factors or symptoms of COVID-19 and facilitate testing.
“Iowa’s response to this opportunity has been incredible. In the first 24 hours alone, more than 80,000 Iowans completed the online assessment and more than 250 scheduled an appointment,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds called Test Iowa “really the first step to understanding more about the virus activity in Iowa.” A drive-through testing location will open in Des Moines this weekend, and additional sites are being considered throughout the state.
People who do not qualify for testing initially may later if they develop symptoms. Reynolds did not say how the state would assess numbers to avoid duplicating people in its count.
The state is seeing a rise in cases from a sector that has been the subject of significant concern. Iowa’s Department of Corrections announced 10 positive tests among inmates at the state’s medical and classification center in Coralville, for a total of 12 cases. Three staff members have also tested positive.
Movement at the prison has been restricted and staff are separating healthy inmates from those who tested positive. All non-medical admissions and transfers are suspended.
There have been no additional cases found at other Iowa prisons. Daily updates will be available at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19.