OTTUMWA — Iowa South Week kicks off Monday.
The event is designed to raise awareness for the region and encourage residents to share their own stories about “what makes Iowa South a place that focuses on competitive work that supports career success without sacrificing quality of life,” according to a press release from Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
The region is made up of Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties. Economic development professionals in those counties, along with Indian Hills Community College, are joining forces to get the message out across the nation to attract workforce for local employers “to continue to expand and offer quality goods and services,” the release says.
Stories can be vshared online at https://www.iowasouth.com/stories/submit. Stories will also be available on the Iowa South Facebook page. Groups that are promoting events in the region or have positive local news stories are encouraged to use the hashtag #IowaSouth.