Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.