WASHINGTON — Iowa Republicans are known for their conservative bona fides, but the three Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation are also among the most conservative in their party.
All three ranked among the top 20 most conservative Democrats in the U.S. House, according to annual rankings compiled by GovTrack.us, a nonpartisan organization that tracks government data and statistics.
Rep. Cindy Axne — a freshman from the hotly contested 3rd District in Des Moines and southwest Iowa — was the seventh most conservative Democrat among 236 members of her party in the U.S. House. And Reps. Dave Loebsack and Abby Finkenauer weren’t far behind, placing 16th and 17th, respectively.
That put Iowa’s House Democrats to the right of nearly every other member of their caucus last year, and even to the right of some Republicans. Axne was ranked more conservative than several House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Loebsack and Finkenauer also outflanked McCarthy on the right.
Axne told the Iowa Capital Dispatch in an interview that the rankings reflect her efforts to reach across the political aisle.
“I’m actively trying to show folks that we can move agendas forward, and sometimes that’s done by working with other people that you might not have everything in agreement with but you might have something in agreement with,” she said. “I will always try and reach out. … If that means I’m actually getting something done, then I’m fine with it.”
Bob Salera, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans’ campaign arm, dismissed the rankings.
“Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne voted to impeach the president and have voted with (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi more than 95 percent of the time,” he said in an email. “If they’re considered conservative, the word no longer has meaning.”
Axne — a member of the moderate New Democrat Coalition — is used to being tied to the more liberal wing of her party. “I’m called a socialist almost every day on the Hill by my colleagues on the other side,” she said. “That’s an image that they want to press out there even though I’m a business owner and a capitalist.”
Axne and Finkenauer represent districts President Donald Trump won in 2016, and both are among their party’s most vulnerable members, according to independent political observers.
Loebsack, meanwhile, is stepping down at the end of his seventh term next year, leaving what is expected to be a hotly contested race for the open seat in the eastern slice of the state.
The district, which includes Wapello County, has drawn well-known names hoping to succeed Loebsack. Rita Hart, Fred Hubbell's running mate in his 2018 bid for governor, is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who challenged Loebsack several times, is seeking the Republican Party's nomination. Both also face primary opponents.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report considers all three seats “toss ups,” which will put the Hawkeye State back in the political limelight this fall. No other state — even the many larger ones — is home to as many competitive House races, the Cook Political Report analysis shows.
The state’s only other member of Congress — GOP Rep. Steve King — is favored to win a 10th term, according to the the Cook Political Report , though he won his last race with only 50 percent of the vote.
The GovTrack analysis assigns scores to members based on the pattern of legislation that lawmakers cosponsor. It does not take votes, stated positions or other factors into account that may affect lawmakers’ ideological stances, such as caucus memberships, media appearances, social media posts, endorsements in campaigns or their penchant for bipartisan friendship.
The rankings “can be interpreted as a conservative-liberal scale, although of course it only takes into account a small aspect of reality,” a disclaimer on the site states.
The list includes non-voting delegates from Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories, but not House vacancies.
McCarthy’s relatively liberal score could be because, as a leader, he may not be as deeply involved in legislation as other representatives are, according to GovTrack President Joshua Tauberer. That said, Tauberer couldn’t rule out the possibility that the bills he cosponsors may tend to be more moderate.
Ernst ranked No. 2 most conservative
On the other side of the U.S. Capitol, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst ranked as the second most conservative member of the upper chamber last year, outflanking all but one other senator — Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. That puts Ernst to the right of such GOP firebrands as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
The freshman Republican is favored to win her bid for a second term in the competitive state, according to the Cook Political Report.
Iowa backed Democratic presidential candidates in 2008 and 2012 but voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. In 2018, the state elected a GOP governor. Also that year, Democrats flipped two House seats, leaving the delegation equally balanced between three Democrats and three Republicans (and between three women and three men).
In contrast to Ernst, Sen. Charles Grassley ranked among the most liberal Republicans in the Senate — despite his reputation as a staunch conservative.
The seven-term senator, the most senior Republican in the Senate, ranked 43rd on the conservative-to-ideological scale — in the rough middle of the chamber overall.