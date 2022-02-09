OTTUMWA — The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care was below 100 for the first time since August, while new cases and hospitalizations continued to decline.
Data from the Iowa Department of Education reported Wednesday that 617 were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. That number is down for the fourth straight week since it hit a 2022 peak of 1,010 on Jan. 17. There were 96 in an intensive care unit, the lowest number since mid-August. State data reported 24 children were hospitalized, up from 18 the prior week.
In the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, the state reported 12,833 new cases of the coronavirus, or an average of about 1,833 per day. The cases do not factor in most at-home test results, unless they are reported to the state or a local public health department.
Over that period, the state also added 172 new deaths, raising the state's death toll in the pandemic to 8,829.
State data showed that children made up 18%, or about 2,310, of the new cases reported last week. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 18% of new cases reported over the last week.
The number of Iowans who have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 1.2% of the prior week to 970,239, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 4,305 more Iowans who received their first dose of a vaccine last week, and 5,010 more Iowans completed a vaccination series. As of Wednesday, about 60% of the population was considered fully vaccinated and 30% of the population was up to date on their shots, meaning they've received a booster dose.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 166 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were four new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 180 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 48.7%, or 17,032, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 46 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 63 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.5%, or 5,778, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 26 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 27 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.9%, or 3,235, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 119 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 50 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 87th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47.3%, or 8,651, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 34 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 47 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.3%, or 3,492, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 29 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 95th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 41.4%, or 2,914, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.