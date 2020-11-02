DES MOINES — A record number of Iowa voters could be turning out for Tuesday’s general election.
According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a record number of Iowans are registered to vote in 2020. In in announcement from his office Monday morning, Pate said there are 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state, breaking the record set in the months following the 2016 general election. The number is more than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population.
The breakdown by party is 699,001 Democrats, 719,591 Republicans, 659,488 claiming no party, and 17,501 registered under “other.”
Pate’s office said, as of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowa voters have requested an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s elections with 955,971 received by county auditors.
“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election. It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”