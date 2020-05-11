AMES – While many in-person events have been canceled, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is continuing to provide services within the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We still are open for business, and the health and safety of Iowans is our greatest concern,” said John D. Lawrence, vice president for extension and outreach. “When possible, some group activities will be conducted virtually using video or teleconferencing. One-on-one meetings will be conducted by phone, by video conference, or if meeting in-person is essential, with appropriate distancing and precautions."
In-person events involving ISU Extension Outreach have been canceled until May 31. Recent steps have been taken to protect extension staff, faculty and the public.
County extension offices have temporarily closed their doors to the public and staff, working remotely or on alternating days in the office to limit physical contact. Campus staff are working remotely as work functions allow.
Educators are also limiting in-person contact. Any group with an essential function that must meet in person may include no more than 10 people.
Earlier this spring, 4-H livestock weigh-ins were canceled. Livestock identification for the Iowa State Fair has also been adjusted.
“We are taking this opportunity to develop and engage in alternate ways of bringing research-based education to all Iowans,” Lawrence said .
Extension and Outreach throughout the state is available by phone, text, email and website to answer questions and provide information and education. Lawrence recommends local county extension office webpages for local news and contact information.
ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development has developed a wide variety of youth-led learning resources that are available for at-home learning. These resources will be continually updated and available to the public.
Resources are available to help families and communities dealing with the disruptions of COVID-19 cope with concerns about stress and relationships, personal finance, and nutrition and wellness.
With limited face-to-face meetings and field days, many extension specialists will provide webinars or supplement their regular webinar series. For example, additional webinars from Iowa Learning Farms will allow timely education on issues related to water, soil, livestock, wildlife, and other topics.
Human Sciences Extension and Outreach is offering a series of short virtual meetings to help couples thrive in this new reality. These meetings are facilitated by extension specialists and feature curriculum developed by the National Extension Relationship and Marriage Education Network.
ISU Extension and Outreach’s family finance program specialists are providing one-on-one financial conversations with Iowans. These financial educators are available to talk about options for revising a budget, prioritizing bills, paying down debt and connecting Iowans with community resources to stretch reduced incomes.
The Iowa Concern Hotline is available 24/7 for free, confidential support from trained staff. Email and live chat are also available.
AnswerLine is available for consumers with home and family questions.
Continue to check the ISU Extension and Outreach website for news about upcoming opportunities and educational offerings from extension specialists.
ISU Extension and Outreach also is compiling research-based resources related to facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the COVID-19 webpage often for updates.
“We all have to do our part and be willing to change our plans for the greater good. We will get through this,” Lawrence said.