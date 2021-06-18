ALBIA — Monroe County is set to host one of two pasture walks organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Chris Clark.
The Monroe County event is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 8 at Sue Henderson’s farm, located northwest of the Georgetown St. Patrick’s Church just off 170th Street. Clark will discuss grazing systems and pasture management, while Iowa State Extension ag engineer Kristina TeBockhorst will discuss pasture watering systems. A third extension specialist will be in attendance. No restroom facilities will be available, so attendees are asked to plan accordingly.
The other pasture walk announced this week is set for 6 p.m. June 29 at the Whitaker Ranch, 26466 Sandhill Trail, Ames. Pasture walks are for anyone interested in learning more about pasture management, pasture watering systems and cattle grazing. They are open to the public at no cost, although preregistration is encouraged to assist with planning.
Registration for the Monroe County event should be made by July 5 by calling the Monroe County ISU Extension office at 641-932-5612.
Fore more information on the pasture walks, contact Clark at 712-250-0070 or caclark@iastate.edu.