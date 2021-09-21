CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from Sept. 27-Oct. 8, weather permitting.
The helicopter flights, which will provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest, will be conducted in Jefferson and Wapello counties, among other areas during that time.
The patrols are a requirement for ITC Midwest's vegetation management program, and they include inspections of steel structures, wood poles, wire conductors, insulators and other equipment.
The flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. It's a normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the timeframe.