OTTUMWA — From a young age Rachel Dolley knew that she wanted to help people, and she has lived up to that.
Dolley's childhood dream was to be a police officer, but growing up in a military family, she said it was natural that she should want to join.
“It’s a no-brainer," she said. “It’s in my blood.”
Dolley served eight years and eight months in the 224th Engineer Battalion based out of Fairfield. In 2005 her battalion was deployed and she served as a 92G- food service specialist.
During her time in the military Dolley's passion for helping people increased and she knew she wanted to help her fellow military brothers and sisters.
Starting as a commissioner, Dolley worked her way up and is currently the first woman director of the Wapello County Veteran Affairs. Several women have held this position in other counties, but she is Wapello County's first.
Currently, Dolley is serving over 2,000 veterans in Wapello County with everything from discharge upgrades, helping veterans and their families file for benefits, to grave markers and medallions.
The work is never done and to her, there is no case greater than the other.
“I am here to help all veterans," she said. "There is not one person that is better than the other.
"They are all my brother and sisters."
