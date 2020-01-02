OTTUMWA — A pair of incidents at the Wapello County Jail have resulted in additional charges for two inmates.
Shain Major was originally arrested on charges of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He now faces arraignment Jan. 29 on a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The criminal complaint accuses Major of breaking the sprinkler head in his cell, which caused the cell to flood. The charge indicates the cost of replacing the sprinkler is between $300 and $750. Under Iowa law it is a serious misdemeanor.
Diego Guitierrez, who faced charges for methamphetamine delivery, now faces an additional felony after authorities accused him of having alcohol in the jail. Under Iowa law contraband includes any “intoxicating beverage.”
Court documents said Gutierrez was found with three bottles of alcohol in his cell. Iowa’s contraband statute lists that as a Class D felony.
In other cases:
Paul Fleetwood filed a motion to seek records and documents under seal. Fleetwood is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Fleetwood’s attorney said in an earlier filing depositions in the case uncovered a different complaint that might have bearing on the case.
That earlier filing said the records would likely help Fleetwood’s defense but should be allowed under seal since they contain information that is confidential.