OTTUMWA — The Friends of Ottumwa's Parks Foundation has announced a collaboration with the Ottumwa Community School District and the City of Ottumwa to bring a new project for elementary students at James and Liberty schools.
Tree nurseries are being established at both schools, and offer the opportunity for students at each location to learn about caring for trees, their environment, the value of volunteerism and being a good steward to the community. When trees mature as part of the project, they will be transplanted to various parks in the community replace aged or damaged trees.
Several volunteers have been completing prep work in anticipation of a volunteer event Wednesday, when trees will be planted at Liberty Elementary School beginning at 8:30 a.m., and later at James Elementary School at 1 p.m.
Many volunteers will be needed to help guide students in planting more than 100 trees. Following the initial planting, students will continue to provide care and maintenance for the trees while learning more details about each tree type and its relationship to the environment. The tree nurseries will continue to evolve with new plantings and replacements as trees are moved to new locations.