GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA is providing an update on how its Hometown Strong funds are being invested in Ottumwa.
To date, JBS USA has announced a $5.2 million investment in the Ottumwa community. Since then, the company has worked closely with local leaders to determine where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.
Specifically, JBS USA contributed $1 million toward the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor sporting complex, which will provide year-round recreational opportunities for the community. The presence of this facility has the added benefit of making Ottumwa more attractive for recruiting efforts aimed at businesses, possible new residents, tourism and more.
“We are proud to partner with city leadership on the Hometown Strong initiative to bring this impressive facility to life,” said Joseph Mach, JBS Ottumwa Plant Manager, in a press release. “Our investment in the Ottumwa SportsPlex will help strengthen our infrastructure while also providing a high-quality sporting facility for our young athletes year-round.”
“The Ottumwa SportsPlex will enhance our community from an economic standpoint and quality of life perspective for generations to come. A project of this magnitude takes tremendous due-diligence, leadership and support from everyone in our community,” said TJ Heller, Southeast Iowa Sports Commission Committee Chair. “To be on the cusp of constructing a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex is exciting and could not be possible without the support of our key donors and partners. JBS was the first partner to financially commit to the project, which is another example of JBS reinforcing its commitment to the citizens greater Ottumwa area.”