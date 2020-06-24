OTTUMWA — JBS USA has announced plans for what the company described as a $5 million investment in Iowa communities.
The Iowa component is part of a nationwide, $50 million initiative called Hometown Strong. It specifically aims to support communities in which JBS has operations. Three Iowa communities, Ottumwa, Marshalltown and Council Bluffs, are involved. The company said it plans to partner with elected and community leaders “to identify investment projects” to strengthen the communities.
In a statement, Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said the company believes it has a responsibility to “go beyond the production of quality food. … Hometown Strong is our way of showing that commitment and support. We know each community need is different and we’re listening to local leaders to determine where help is needed most.”
JBS employes about 2,200 people in Ottumwa.