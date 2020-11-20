As part of an announced $3.1 million investment through the "Hometown Strong Initiative," JBS USA and Plumrose USA will provide $600,000 in funding for expansion of the Ottumwa Family YMCA Day Care.
The companies have been working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas — food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.
The expansion at the day care will provide 50 additional slots for children in the area.
"We believe this investment will provide benefits for our community for years to come," said Travis Miller, Plumrose USA Ottumwa plant manager. "Partnering with a strong organization like the Ottumwa Family YMCA will help ensure more families have quality child care available to them."
"Finding quality child care options in our area is not only a major challenge for families, but for our employers as well," said Garrett Ross, interim CEO and executive director of the Ottumwa Family YMCA. "Prior to COVID-19, Iowa was losing almost 40% of our child care providers over the last five years and the pandemic has only made this problem worse. This major donation shows their commitment to our community and its families."