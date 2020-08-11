JBS Pork in Ottumwa was recently selected to receive an Environmental Protection Agency Region &7 2020 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award. The award will be formally presented during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference Dec. 1-2.
The P2 award for JBS, a pork production facility, "recognizes any practice that reduces, eliminates or prevents pollution at its source," according to a statement released Tuesday by the EPA.
"The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes organizations that have taken the initiative to prevent pollution at the source," said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. "Region 7 celebrates these forward-thinking organizations that have reduced their environmental impact, improved the quality of life in their communities, and often realized cost saving as an added benefit."
JBS also received the award in 2018, and is being recognized for its use of upstream and downstream P2 strategies to reduce nitrogen released to wastewater treatment, and subsequently to the Des Moines River. Also, the company redesigned its production line to reduce meat wast by an average of 10,000 pounds per production day.