OTTUMWA — JBS Ottumwa announced Wednesday it will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and give away free meet for a year to a lucky winner who gets vaccinated.
The clinic, in partnership with the City of Ottumwa and Wapello County Public Health, will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bridge View Center.
As part of the company's commitment to vaccinate Americans in rural communities where the company operates, one winner who receives his first vaccine at the clinic will receive free beef, pork or poultry to feed a family of four for a year. Everyone who chooses to be vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free boneless pork loin.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to help encourage members of our community to get vaccinated, and hope the potential of winning free meat for a year helps move the needle in a positive way," said Joe Mach, JBS Ottumwa plant manager. "We believe getting vaccinated is the best way to protect our team members, our families and community."
JBS USA has promoted vaccination among its workforce of more than 66,000 employees with great success, including more than 80% of the Ottumwa workforce.
The "Your Shot at Free Meat for a year" sweepstakes campaign builds on the company's "Hometown Strong" initiative, which is contributing more than $70 million to support local communities across the country during the pandemic.