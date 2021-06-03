FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Health Center (JCHC) and the Jefferson County Public Health Department have announced a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Monday at Fairfield Middle School.
With the Pfizer vaccine authorized for all individuals 12 and over, this clinic is the first chance for many area children to be immunized against COVID-19. Vaccinations are offered on a walk-in basis, with no appointment required.
“Hosting a walk-in clinic makes it easier for kids and parents to organize a vaccination around their busy summer schedule,” said Staci Worley, emergency and education manager at JCHC.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Because the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, attendees are asked to return on June 28 for the booster shot clinic. The clinic is open to all individuals 12 and over who wish to be vaccinated. Children under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian’s permission for vaccination.
This clinic is especially important for the county’s younger population. As of May 19, just 1% of Jefferson County residents under the age of 18 were vaccinated.
“We would really like to see that number increase. With the Pfizer vaccine authorized and other vaccines going through the [authorization] process, our hope is that clinics like these can make a difference,” said Chris Estle, administrator of the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
Clinic organizers are hoping to vaccinate up to 400 people during this event. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. For families looking to take a vacation in the summer, having as many family members vaccinated as possible will be key to remaining safe while traveling. With some colleges across the country requiring COVID-19 vaccines for incoming students, graduating seniors should prioritize their vaccinations as well.
Questions regarding this Pfizer vaccine clinic may be directed to the JCHC COVID-19 hotline at 641-469-4180, or to Jefferson County Public Health at 641-472-5929.