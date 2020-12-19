OTTUMWA — Iowa added another 1,871 cases of the coronavirus between Friday and Saturday, but no new deaths were reported for a second day.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 26 new cases reported in Jefferson County and 15 in Wapello. Monroe County added 10 new cases, while there were seven in Appanoose, six in Van Buren and three in Davis.
There were 679 Iowans hospitalized as of Saturday, down 22 from the previous day. Usage of intensive care unit beds was up slightly to 140. There were 95 admissions in the last 24 hours.
The 14-day positivity rate statewide was down slightly to 13.3%. Rates were mostly up across the area, with Monroe County the highest in the Courier’s coverage are at 22%. The rate was 17.2% in Davis, 16.1% in Jefferson, 13.7% in Wapello, 10% in Van Buren and 9.6% in Appanoose.