OTTUMWA — Jefferson County attorney Chauncey Moulding is taking the lead on a sexual abuse case in Ottumwa at the request of the local county attorney’s office.
Authorities accuse Tresdeen Marbury of raping a teenager in May 2012, when he was 21. The victim was 14 at the time. The victim went to police in November of last year, and the investigation continued through February.
Moulding said in a statement the statute of limitations in such cases is 10 years from when the victim turns 18. Marbury could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The Iowa State Patrol arrested Marbury this week after Magistrate Sarah Wenke approved a warrant. Marbury pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 bond.
While unusual, prosecutions by officials from other counties are not unheard of in Iowa. The move is usually made to avoid conflicts of interest, which court filings suggest is the case here.
The criminal complaint against Marbury indicates he told investigators he did have sex with the victim and that he was 21 at the time. But Marbury said “he thought [she] was 15 or 16 years old,” not 14.
Under Iowa law, a 14-year old can consent to sex, but only with people who are within four years of their age — an exception often called the Romeo and Juliet exemption. Iowa’s age of consent is 16.
In other area cases:
Stacey Crabbe and Skyler Stokes, who are both accused in an attempted murder case, have had their trials set for April 14.
Morgan Houk’s trial on charges of burglary and assault has been scheduled for May 19.
A pretrial conference for Preston Martin, whose case was delayed due to questions about his competency to stand trial, has been set for March 20 in Mahaska County.
Darian Gideon has had an attorney appointed to represent him in cases stemming from a spree of car burglaries in Wapello County.