KEOSAUQUA — Enjoy an evening on the water at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park July 1.
Participants will be able to kayak around the lake during one of two 45-minute sessions. The sessions run from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:17 p.m. and be limited to 12 participants each. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Life jackets will be required and must be worn at all times. Boats, paddles and the life jackets will be provided.
This Des Moines Water Trail event, cosponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Conservation.
To register, visit JeffersonCountyConservation.com. For more information, contact naturalist Brittney Tiller at Naturalist @JeffersonCountyConservation.com or call 641-472-4421.