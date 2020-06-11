FAIRFIELD — It may not be the typical Greater Jefferson County Fair, but local 4-H and FFA members will get a chance to show off their hard work of the past year in Fairfield later this month.
Guidelines have been established for a 4-H/FFA Fair that will take place on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds June 22-29. The fair will be closed to the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with attendance on the grounds limited to those involved in the execution of 4-H and FFA events in Jefferson County, FFA advisors, fair board members, fair judges, Iowa State University Extension staff and volunteers as well as all 4-H and FFA exhibitors and their immediate family members.
Any individuals who are currently experiencing symptoms or have been in recent contact with an individual showing symptoms of the coronavirus should not enter the fairgrounds for any reason. It is recommended that volunteers, participants and families use face coverings and honor social distancing during all events.
Those unable to honor social distancing at any given time are advised to wear a mask. Families and participants must provide their own masks.
Static exhibits are to be limited to 15 projects per 4-H members, including a maximum of 10 photography projects. Familes will be assigned a time for project check-in and conference judging, which will take place on Monday, June 22 are are limited to one parent or guardian to accompany an exhibitor on static exhibit judging day.
Upon arrival, families are to leave all static exhibit projects in their car. Exhibitors must first come inside the building to check in their projects, get their exhibit entry tags and attach their entry tags in their vehicle before bringing projects into the building to be judged.
Face-to-face conference judging, with precautions (physical distancing, disinfecting seat and table space in between exhibitors, hand sanitizer, etc.) will be held. If the exhibitor and/or their family does not feel comfortable with face-to-face judging, they can drop off their project between June 22 between 7-8 a.m.
The judge will evaluate the project and provide written feedback for those that do not participate in face-to-face judging. The exhibitor should attempt to be available by phone if the judge has questions.
Conference judging will take place in the Cambridge Learning Center to maximize the use of space. After projects are judged, they will be transferred to the activities building to be displayed. The activities building will be open Wednesday (June 24) through Saturday (June 27) for 4-H exhibitors and their families from 9 a.m. until noon. 4-H families will “host” the building during open hours with one family hosting per shift.
Extension staff will photograph all projects to then be showcased to the public on Facebook. Families will sign up for a time to pick-up projects either Saturday, June 27 or Monday, June 29.
No cash premiums will be handed out on static exhibit judging day. Premiums for static projects will be mailed at a later date.
There will also be a clothing event fashion show that will be held at the Cambridge Learning Center on Sunday, June 28, starting at 1:30 p.m. That will be followed by the 4-H communications event starting at 2 p.m.
Audiences for both will be limited to immediate family members of the respective exhibitors. Chairs will be spaced to allow for physical distancing between families.
Clover Kids will have a project showcase on Monday, June 22. There is a limit of two projects per Clover Kid with the same guidelines in place for all static events.
Livestock and animal shows are also scheduled to be held throughout the week of the Jefferson County Fair.
Livestock and animal shows will be a show-and-go experience, with most species spending one night on the grounds. If the exhibitor and/or their family does not feel comfortable with face-to-face judging, they have the option to submit a photo or video virtually to be evaluated for a ribbon only. The Jefferson County fair board has waived all stall fees.
Horses will open the slate of livestock and animal shows on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 a.m. Wednesday's slate of shows will include clover kids pets, pets and cats, clover kids dog obedience, dog obedience and rabbit shows taking place throughout the day starting at 8 a.m.
Shows for dairy goats, dairy cattle, sheep and meat goats will be held on Thursday starting with dairy goats at 8:30 a.m. Clover kids will have a bottle lamb/goat show at 1 p.m. The 4-H/FFA bottle lamb show will immediately follow.
The 4-H/FFA swine show will take place on Friday, June 26, at 8 a.m. The 4-H/FFA poultry show will take place at 2 p.m.
The 4-H/FFA beef show will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 8 a.m. The Clover Kids bottle calf show will begin at 1 p.m. The 4-H/FFA bottle calf show will begin immediately after the Clover Kids show has concluded.
There will be a premium auction that will be held in-person on Monday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. No live animals. The bidding will not be based on the animal, but instead on the exhibitor. The final bid is the amount that the exhibitor will receive.
Exhibitors that show beef, sheep, goats, swine, poultry or rabbits may enter in the auction once per species. It is not necessary to sell an animal at the market animal bid after the show to be eligible to sell in the premium auction.
Extension staff and fair board members will be cleaning highly-touched areas frequently throughout the fair while practicing distancing and providing a safe, fun fair experience. Any questions or concerns on safety should contact the Jefferson County Extension offices at 641-472-4166.