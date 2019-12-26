FAIRFIELD — The trial of a man accused of bank robbery in Jefferson County has been pushed back.
Ross Thornton received the continuance after the court was told a delay was warranted “by agreement of the parties.” His trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 14, but will now take place March 24.
Thornton is also charged in connection with a bank robbery in Keokuk County. That trial is scheduled to begin April 7.
A co-defendant in the Keokuk County case is also asking for a continuation, though for a different reason. Prosecutors are asking that the pretrial hearing for Ethan Spray be delayed. The filing said “the parties have reached a plea agreement but require additional time to satisfy the terms of the plea agreement.”
Spray previously reached a plea agreement in the Jefferson County bank robbery.
Authorities charged three people in connection to the robberies. Spray and Thornton were charged in both Keokuk and Jefferson counties. Jordan Crawford as also charged in the Jefferson County case, and was convicted by a jury after his trial.
In other area cases:
Paul Fleetwood is asking permission to file documents under seal as part of his defense against charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The defense said it believes documents from the Iowa Civil Rights Commission may contain evidence that would help, though it may also contain additional information that is confidential.
The attorney for Jack Capps is asking the court to dismiss charges in a case in which he is accused of being a felon with a firearm, possession of meth and impersonating a police officer. The filing said Capps was delivered to Illinois officials to face prior charges there.