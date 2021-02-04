FAIRFIELD — A generous donation by a major company in Fairfield has helped propel a proposed child care center toward its fundraising goal.
Agri-Industrial Plastics Company donated $100,000 to the Jefferson County Kids new child care center capital campaign. The donation brings the campaign within 90% of its $3.5 million goal.
"We are proud to be part of the Jefferson County Kids child care center campaign. AIP has always made it a priority to support our employees and the community at large," said Lori Schaefer-Weaton, president of AIP. "This child care center fills a need in our community and is a great support for working families."
The Jefferson County Kids Board of Directors launched the campaign almost a year ago, with the goal of building a center to add more child care spaces and to support a growing workforce in Fairfield.
"In our nearly 50 years of living in Fairfield, we have always appreciated how family oriented the community is," said Dick Smith, founder and chairman of the board of AIP. "We have always enjoyed the opportunity to support local organizations. The new child care center will help continue this emphasis, while also being an invaluable resource to parents. We are proud to be a part of it."
The organization is working through finalizing design plans and aims for a late-2021 opening.
"We are proud to have Agri-Industrial Plastics as partners, and we are very thankful and humbled by their generous donation," said Teri Bocktin, vice president of Jefferson County Kids. "The support we have received from the Fairfield community has been remarkable.
"We are so close to our goal."