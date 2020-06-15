FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Conservation plans to host a night sky viewing opportunity on June 25 at Lake Sugema.
Naturalist Brittney Tiller will have a telescope at the north boat ramp from 9-10 p.m. for people to view some of the objects in more detail than the naked eye allows. The event will be called off if skies are not clear, with an announcement made on the Jefferson County Conservation website and Facebook page.
All participants are asked to practice social distancing. Masks are encouraged.
Pre-registration is not required. For additional information, contact Tiller at 641-472-4421 or email Naturalist@JeffersonCountyConservation.com.