FAIRFIELD — With Easter weekend upcoming and the potential for gatherings possible, Jefferson County and the City of Fairfield on Thursday announced new guidelines regarding facility use and medical visits during their weekly COVID-19 update at Fairfield City Hall.
Fairfield mayor Connie Boyer said playgrounds and city parks are closed, as are park shelters and the skate park. Also, she said police can enforce citations on any gathering of more than 10 people.
From a county perspective, supervisor Daryn Hamilton said parks and trails remain open, but campgrounds, playgrounds, bathrooms and the nature center are not. The gate to Jefferson County Park will be closed at sunset, but those who wish to enter the park will have to park along the run. The park will close at 10 p.m.
Also, several changes have been made regarding the functions of Jefferson County Health Center.
CEO Bryan Hunger said beginning Thursday (April 9), all satellite clinics of the hospital will be shut down through the rest of the month. Also, beginning Monday, the hospital will stop all wellness and routine appointments.
"We'll still be seeing sick patients, but for follow-up visits, we're moving them from an on-site appointment to a phone call, whether it be for refills, etc.," he said.
Hunger said all non-essential services are canceled, with the only exceptions being for pediatric patients or those on hospice. Also, the hospital will still perform urgent and emergency surgeries, but elective surgeries are canceled through the rest of the month.
According to Hunger, from the models he has seen, the county's peak for COVID-19 will be "toward the end of April into the early part of May." As of Thursday, the county still had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus as tested by the state hygienic lab.
Despite the low number currently, Jefferson County Public Health administrator Christine Estle said that "others are in self-isolation and staying at home."
"Just because we only have three confirmed cases, I don't want to give people a false sense of security," Estle said. "In my 25 years as a nurse, I've never seen a public-health emergency. This is new for all of us, and we're going to know a lot more in a year from now."
Estle recognized the temptation to gather for Easter festivities, but strongly advised against it.
"I say if you don't work with someone or they don't live under your roof, you really shouldn't be hanging out with them," she said. "If your are getting together, maybe be outside and groups less than 10. It's up to you to help us. There is always Skype."
Dr. James Trent, the medical director at public health, emphasized that N95 and surgical masks should be used by health care workers and not the general public, and that he would prefer the public follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding cloth masks.
"A mask isn't an invincibility, but it does protect the asymptomatic from infecting other people," he said. "The data on masks isn't great, but this is serous and they are important. Hoarding surgical masks isn't a good idea."
There also have been questions regarding who can be tested. Trent said that if the state-hygienic lab does the testing, which falls under four criteria, then the state pays the cost. If patients don't meet certain criteria, then they will be billed through insurance.
"If people are having symptoms, we're not saying they can't get tested," he said. "They certainly can, but they might not get it done through the state hygienic lab. Still, they can call ahead and get tested."
County emergency-management coordinator Brett Ferrel said his department has continued to request personal protection equipment (PPE), but can only do so in a 7-to-10-day window.
He said he has received 3,000 masks, 500 gowns, 240 face shields, 700 N95 masks, 2,000 gloves, 150 shoe covers and bulk hand-sanitizer deliveries.
"We haven't got everything we requested, but we're appreciative of what we do get," Ferrel said. "COVID takes up a lot of our time, and we really appreciate people in the community making masks and gowns."