FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Conservation will be holding a day for outdoor adventure, scheduled for May 29 from 9 a.m.-noon at Jefferson County Park.
Families will be able to move through different activities, including kayaking, canoeing, hiking, fishing, archery and a BB gun shoot.
The event is made possible by the support of volunteers from NWTF-Timber Ghosts, Maasdam Barns, Farm Bureau and the Conservation Foundation of Jefferson County.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited. To register or learn more about the day, visit the conservation website at www.jeffersoncountyconservation.com, or email naturalist Brittany Tiller at naturalist@jeffersoncountyconservation.com. Tiller can also be reached by phone at (641) 472-4421.