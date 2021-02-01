FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in the search for a teen girl missing since Saturday.
Anna Marie Metcalf, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. Saturday at her residence near Fairfield, Iowa. Authorities believe she may be in the Van Buren County area, near Cantril or Milton.
Metcalf is 5-feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Those with information on Metcalf's whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 641-672-4146.